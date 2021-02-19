KMC launches night operation against encroachments in Khajoor Bazaar

KARACHI: As the anti-encroachment drive by Karachi Metropolitan Corporation (KMC) continued into Friday night, the authority cell led a night operation in Khajoor Bazaar of District South, ARY News reported.

The Anti-encroachment cell of KMC has reportedly sniffed out and seized all the hidden pushcarts, cabins, and stalls from the streets that are put in violation of land remits.

Many encroachments were removed according to the KMC officials and the tents erected for the Saturday market have been removed as well.

KMC sought support from police to avoid resistance and incorporated heavy machinery to speed up the drive.

READ: KMC fire tenders, rescue officials reach scene as shanties catch fire

Separately today in the metropolis, a fire broke out under mysterious circumstances in the shanties behind NIPA Chowrangi hydrant plant.

The KMC’s fire department despatched at least three fire trucks to put it out.

While on the other hand today in another similar incident in Baldia Yousuf Goth, at least two people conceded burns as fire broke out in the area. The rescue sources confirmed to ARY News the injured have been shifted to the Burns Ward of Civil Hospital Karachi.

Comments

comments