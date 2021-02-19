KMC fire tenders, rescue officials reach scene as shanties catch fire

KARACHI: A fire has broken out under mysterious circumstances on Friday in the shanties near NIPA Chowrangi hydrant plant, ARY News reported.

The Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s fire department has despatched at least three fire trucks to put it out.

While on the other hand today in another similar incident in Baldia Yousuf Goth, at least two people conceded burns as fire broke out in the area.

The rescue sources confirmed to ARY News the injured have been shifted to the Burns Ward of Civil Hospital Karachi.

Separately in Karachi, in a bid to restore Karachi’s Gujjar Nullah to its original shape, the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation’s (KMC) anti-encroachment operation to clear illegal structures on the banks of the stormwater drain to continue on the second day.

The operation is being conducted from Nullah Stop Zero Point, New Karachi to North Karachi. Illegal structures falling under the limits of 30 feet of the Gujjar nullah are being razed.

Earlier, Karachi Central’s deputy commissioner wrote letters to the anti-encroachment cell , police, rangers, officials of SSGC and K-Electric in this regard. The deputy commissioner also sought heavy machinery and security for the grand operation.

