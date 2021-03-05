Unknown assailants murder woman, man ‘for honor’, police confirm

KOHISTAN: In an appalling tragedy to have transpired on Friday in the Jalkot area, at least one woman and a man were executed in the name of honor by unknown assailants, ARY News reported.

According to the limited details thus far reported on the tragic incident, police have confirmed the duo, including a woman, was killed for honor. However, the identities of both, the deceased and the assailants have not yet been made public.

Police are probing the crime and are on the look out for the suspects in the killings.

Separately in the series of crimes against the women, the Indian police revealed earlier today that 23-year-old Ayesha who jumped into the river fatally after she recorded a video, had a telephonic conversation with her husband which allegedly propelled her to end her life.

The Ahmedabad Police accessed the 70-minute call recording wherein her husband Arif can be heard telling the deceased, “Go die and send me a video of your death”.

Police have unearthed Arif’s mobile phone that revealed Ayesha spoke to him for 70 minutes before she took the final plunge.

As reported by the Indian local media, 23-year-old Ayesha died by suicide by jumping into the Sabarmati river in Ahmedabad in Gujarat soon after recording a video on her mobile phone.

