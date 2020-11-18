Kohlu post cylinder blast death toll rises to 11 as 3 more kids die

KOHLU: The death toll from a cylinder blast in Balochistan’s Kohlu district has risen to eleven as three more children succumbed to their injuries, ARY News reported.

More than 30 people, mostly children, were injured in a gas cylinder blast during a marriage ceremony in Kohlu a few days back. The incident occurred in the Bohri area.

Sources at the Pak-Italian Modern Burn Centre (PIMBC) where the children were brought with burn injuries said three more children succumbed to their wounds, pushing the death toll from the tragic incident to eleven.

Earlier, a senior doctor at the burns centre had said the health facility received 21 patients from the Kohlu cylinder blast incident. He described the condition of five of them as very serious while that of 10 as serious.

He said six patients were stable.

