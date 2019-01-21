Korangi couple shot, injured by police personnel: eyewitness  

KARACHI: An eyewitness, Shafqat Zareen on Sunday claimed that the Korangi couple was shot and injured by the police personnel.

Shafqat Zareen told the journalists that his sister and brother-in-law were injured by the bullets of police officials. Zareen said that as the couple went outside their house, they listen the sounds of gun shots and rushed to the gate, where he saw police personnel running towards them. He said that he did not find anyone else whom the police personnel were chasing.

Senior Superintendent Police (SSP) Malir Ali Raza said that they were probing into the incident and added that the police officials involved into the indicted had been taken into custody.

The SSP said that the police officials were chasing the suspects who had snatched their government’s weapon. He said that they had recovered a government weapon and a spent bullet shell from the scene. The police officer said that the bullet casing had been sent for forensic test.

Earlier, the SSP Malir had said that the couple was shot and injured by the suspects, whom the police officials were chasing. He clarified that the police personnel did not fire in retaliation to avoid human loss.

The police and rescue officials had shifted the injured to Jinnah Post Graduate Medical Center (JPMC). In-charge JPMC Emergency Department, Dr Seemi Jamali had told the journalist that the man, Adnan received bullet wound in head, however his wife Saqiba received bullet in the ribs. She said that the woman’s condition was critical.

