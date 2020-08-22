KP received 6,27,995 tourists between August 13 to 21

PESHAWAR: Throngs of visitors reached six upper districts of Khyber Pakhunkhwa (KP) after the government allowed all major tourist spots to open after the coronavirus closure.

On Thursday, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar had announced that the government has decided to reopen dine-in restaurants, cafes, cinemas, parks and gyms from August 10 after a nearly five-month closure due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to figures released by KP’s Tourism Department, as many as 6,27,995 tourists visited KP between August 13 to August 21.

As per break, 3,56,400 visitors reached Swat, 65,350 Mansehra, 9,800 tourists reached Lower Chittral and 3,460 visited picnic points in Lower Dir to refresh themselves.

It emerged on Friday that the Khyber Pakhtunkhuwa (KP) government had decided to transform small dams into picnic points.

In this context, the government has begun to transform five dams into picnic points for the masses initially.The step is being taken to boost tourism industry in the country.

Kundar Dam in Swabi, Jalozai Dam Nowshera, Thand Dam Kohat, Chattri Dam Haripur and Jhangra Dam Abbottabad are being made as picnic points.

