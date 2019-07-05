ECP unveils assets details of KP, Balochistan lawmakers

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Friday released details of assets of provincial legislators belonging to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) and Balochistan assemblies, ARY News reported.

KP’s Mahmood Khan turned out to be richest chief minister of the country who is possessing more than Rs2.37 billion worth assets over having ownership of various apartments, houses and plots that worth around Rs2.33 billion. The ECP’s declaration further disclosed that CM Khan also owned 35 tola gold.

Moreover, the opposition leader Akram Durrani is was owner of more than 10 million worth assets, Speaker KP Assembly Rs200 million, Deputy Speaker Mehmood Jan Rs114.4 million, Atif Khan Rs19.1 million, Shahram Khan Tarakai Rs5.2 million, Shaukat Yousafzai Rs4.4 million, Taimur Saleem Khan Jhagra Rs110 million, Pervez Khattak’s brother Liaquat Khattak Rs326.7 million, Qalandar Lodhi Rs14.4 million, Syed Ishtiaq Rs23.7 million, Bahadur Khan Rs880 million, Fakhar Jahan Rs776.2 million and Nighat Orakzai more than Rs10 million,

In Balochistan, CM Jam Kamal is possessing assets worth above Rs220 million, whereas, his wife is having assets worth more than Rs38.3 million.

Speaker Balochistan Assembly Abdul Quddus Bizenjo owned assets worth more than Rs2 million and Nawab Aslam Raisani possessed Rs210.5 million worth assets.

Earlier in the day, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has also released details of the assets of the members of the Sindh Assembly.

According to the details, Chief Minister of Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah owns two vehicles worth Rs14.2 million, Rs160 million bank balance, while his spouse owns over one kilogram gold jewellery.

Leader of Opposition in Sindh Assembly, PTI’s Firdaus Shamim Naqvi owns Rs168.4 million value assets, according to the details released by the election commission.

PPP leader and sister of former president Asif Ali Zardari, Faryal Talpur have assets over Rs380 million. She didn’t mention any assets in the overseas.

