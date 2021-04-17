Three KP cabinet members submit resignations to CM Mahmood Khan

PESHAWAR: Three members of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) cabinet on Saturday resigned from their posts including two advisers to the chief minister and a special assistant and submitted their resignations to CM Mahmood Khan, ARY NEWS reported.

Adviser to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister on Excise Ghazi Ghazan Jamal resigned from his post citing circumstances beyond his control.

The adviser took to Twitter to share the copy of the resignation submitted to Chief Minister KP Mahmood Khan. He said that he had submitted his resignation to CM Mahmood Khan as Special Assistant for Excise.

I have submitted my resignation to CM @IMMahmoodKhan as Special Assistant for Excise. The past year I have worked tirelessly to improve the dept & provide better services for the ppl of KP. My top priority has always been serving the ppl of my district & I will continue to do so pic.twitter.com/c4d5g4k7wb — Ghazi Ghazan Jamal (@GhazanGJ) April 17, 2021



“The past year I have worked tirelessly to improve the dept [and] provide better services for the people of KP. My top priority has always been serving the [people] of my district & I will continue to do so.”

Besides this, Adviser to KP CM on energy and power Himayatullah Khan has also resigned from his post.

Other than the two resignations, Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Science and Technology Zia Ullah Bangash was the first one to announce his resignation from his post citing some unavoidable circumstances in his constituency.

Taking to Twitter to share his resignation letter conveyed to the chief minister, Zia Ullah Bangash said that he had submitted his resignation from the post of Advisor to CM KP.

میں بطور وزیراعلٰی خیبرپختونخوا کے مشیر اپنے عہدے سے مستعفی ہوتا ہوں کیونکہ میرے اوپر حلقے کی ذمہ داریاں بہت ہیں اور میں اپنے حلقے پر ذیادہ توجہ دینا چاہتا ہوں۔ وزیراعلٰی خیبرپختونخوا محمود خان کو اپنا استعفی پیش کر دیا ہے۔ https://t.co/SooQgTQUwK — Zia Ullah Bangash (@ZiaBangashPTI) April 17, 2021



“Some unavoidable circumstances in my constituency have forced me to take this step,” he shared while adding that he has a lot of responsibilities and wanted to keep up to the expectations of the people of his constituency and reserve his entire attention for them.

Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Shah Farman later approved the resignations of the three cabinet members.

