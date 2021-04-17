Zia Ullah Bangash resigns as Adviser to KP CM to ‘focus on constituency’

PESHAWAR: Adviser to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) on Science and Technology Zia Ullah Bangash on Saturday announced to resign from his post citing some unavoidable circumstances in his constituency, ARY NEWS reported.

Taking to Twitter to share his resignation letter conveyed to the chief minister, Zia Ullah Bangash said that he had submitted his resignation from the post of Advisor to CM KP.

میں بطور وزیراعلٰی خیبرپختونخوا کے مشیر اپنے عہدے سے مستعفی ہوتا ہوں کیونکہ میرے اوپر حلقے کی ذمہ داریاں بہت ہیں اور میں اپنے حلقے پر ذیادہ توجہ دینا چاہتا ہوں۔ وزیراعلٰی خیبرپختونخوا محمود خان کو اپنا استعفی پیش کر دیا ہے۔ https://t.co/SooQgTQUwK — Zia Ullah Bangash (@ZiaBangashPTI) April 17, 2021



“Some unavoidable circumstances in my constituency have forced me to take this step,” he shared while adding that he has a lot of responsibilities and wanted to keep up to the expectations of the people of his constituency and reserve his entire attention for them.

In February 2021, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Law Minister Sultan Mohammad Khan tendered resignation from his post, hours after Prime Minister Imran Khan directed KP chief minister to remove him from the post due to his alleged appearance in a video of receiving money during Senate elections 2018.

Read More: Shaukat Tarin appointed new finance minister as PM reshuffles cabinet

Minutes after PM Imran passed orders for removal of the provincial law minister, the KP chief executive had asked Law Minister Sultan Khan to step aside and resign to clear his name after the surface of the video.

“As Chief Executive of KP, I’ve asked Law Minister Sultan Khan to step aside & resign, due to his alleged appearance in a video released on social media, to clear his name”

“We will, as per the vision of PM, uphold the highest standards of accountability & transparency in this province,” CM tweeted.

Comments

comments