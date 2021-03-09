Web Analytics
KP govt, Chinese company sign accord for Balakot hydropower project

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has signed an agreement with a Chinese company for the construction of a 300 megawatts Balakot Hydro Power Project.

Under the agreement, work on the construction of the project will be started next month and will be completed at a cost of eighty-five billion rupees within six years.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan who was the chief guest on the occasion, said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will inaugurate the project.

He said the project on completion will generate fourteen billion rupees as revenue.

The Chief Minister said so far the Pakhtunkhwa Energy Development Organization has completed one hundred and sixty megawatts hydropower projects in the province.

