KP CM inaugurates 132KV grid station in Mohmand

MOHMAND: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan inaugurated 132KV grid station at Michani in District Mohmand on Wednesday.

According to details, the grid station has been completed at a cost of 467 million rupees.

Addressing on the occasion, the chief minister said the grid station will provide electricity to Mohmand Marble City which will result in the promotion of the marble industry in the area.

Khan termed inauguration of the station as a milestone towards development and economic stability of the tribal areas.

A day earlier, a meeting of the Apex Committee Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was held in Peshawar with Governor Shah Farman in the chair. The meeting reviewed development projects in tribal districts.

Matters relating to law and order situation in the province with special reference to tribal districts also came under discussion during the meeting.

 

