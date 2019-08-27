19 MPAs-elect from tribal districts take oath in KP Assembly

PESHAWAR: In a historical session of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly, as many as 19 MPAs-elect form newly-merged tribal districts took oath for their seats on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

Addressing the provincial assembly session, KP CM Memhood Khan felicitated the newly elected members and said, “Now our home is completed”. On the occasion, the chief minister said that they would rid Kashmir of Indian occupation with the help of the tribal people.

It is pertinent to mention here that the lawmakers from the erstwhile Federally Administered Tribal Areas (Fata) became the part of the KP for the first time after merger of the tribal areas with the province in May last year.

As many as 16 MPA had been elected on general seats while four on those reserved for woman and one for minorities. After the inclusion of the new MPAs, the house’s strength has reached to 145 from 124.

Read More: Tribal districts’ elections: ECP issues notification of successful candidates

Earlier on August 1, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had issued notification of successful candidates in recent tribal elections for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the merged tribal districts.

According to the notification issued by Pakistan’s prime electoral body, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Anwar Zaib Khan had been declared as the winner from PK-100 Bajaur –I.

PTI’s Aimal Khan had secured the seat of PK-101 Bajaur. On PK-102 Bajaur-III, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) candidate Sirajuddin was declared successful with 19,088 votes.

Comments

comments