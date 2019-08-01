Tribal districts’ elections: ECP issues notification of successful candidates

ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Thursday issued notification of successful candidates in recent tribal elections for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the merged tribal districts.

According to the notification issued by Pakistan’s prime electoral body, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Anwar Zaib Khan has been declared as the winner from PK-100 Bajaur –I.

PTI’s Aimal Khan secured the seat of PK-101 Bajaur. On PK-102 Bajaur-III, Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) candidate Sirajuddin was declared successful with 19,088 votes.

According to the notification ANP candidate, Nisar Ahmed was declared a winner from PK-103 Mohmand-I. Independent candidate Malik Abbas-ur-Rehman was declared the winner on PK-104 Mohmand-II.

Citing the notification of PK-105 Khyber-I constituency, the independent candidate Shafiq Afridi has been declared successful. Bilawal Afridi, another independent candidate won PK-106 seat Khyber-2.

Independent candidate Muhammad Shafiq won the PK-107 Khyber 3. JUI-F’s candidate Muhammad Riyaz grabbed PK-108 Kurram-I seat of the provincial assembly.

On PK-109 Kurram-II, PTI candidate Iqbal Syed Mian was declared winner and seat of the provincial assembly, PK-110 Orakzai was won by Independent candidate Syed Ghazi Ghazan Jamal.

PTI candidate Muhammad Iqbal Khan has been declared successful from PK-111 seat. Independent candidate Mir Kalam Khan grabbed 12,057 votes to secure PK-112 seat of the provincial assembly.

On PK-113 South Waziristan, Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl’s (JUI-F) Moulana Assam Uddin was declared the winner. PK-114 seat was bagged by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) candidate Naseer Ullah Khan.

Meanwhile, the result of PK-116 has been withheld as the returning officer has ordered re polling on the several polling stations.

The ECP has advised the independent candidates to join any of the political party till August 3 and inform the body in this regard.

