KP CM directs PDMA to fulfill all requirements of shelter homes

PESHAWAR: In line with the directions of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Sunday ordered Provincial Disaster Management Authoriy (PDMA) to fulfill all the requirements of shelter homes across the province, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, DG PDMA said that they have provided blankets, food items and other necessary things to all the shelter homes in the province to facilitate the homeless people amid extremely cold conditions.

He said that PDMA, on the directions of CM Mahmood Khan, has provided 150 blankets and necessary items to the district administration of Noushehroferoz. The official maintained that 200 blankets have been sent for Chitral and 150 for Shangla.

He said that each district will be provided necessary equipment and goods to cope with any emergency situation.

Read More: No person be left out without shelter amid cold wave, PM tells Punjab, KP CMs

Earlier in the day, amid extremely cold conditions gripping parts of the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed the chief ministers of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to ensure that no person is left out without shelter.

In a Twitter post, he had issued directives for their administrations to take immediate action to provide temporary shelters plus food for those who could not be accommodated in the existing Panagahs.

Comments

comments