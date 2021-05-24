PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan on Monday caught two license branch clerks at deputy commissioner Peshawar office red-handed while receiving bribes during his surprise visit while disguised as a common man, ARY NEWS reported.

According to details of the visit which was filmed secretly and later shared from the Twitter handle of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI), the chief minister KP could be seen casually walking towards the license branch office as a common man.

وزیر اعلی خیبر پختونخوا @IMMahmoodKhan کا بھیس بدل کر ڈپٹی کشمنر پشاور دفتر کا اچانک دورہ وزیر اعلی محمود خان عام شہریوں میں کھڑے ہو کر جائزہ لیتے رہے، لائسنس برانچ کے کلرک اور دیگر عملہ کو رشوت لیتے ہوئے رنگے ہاتھوں پکڑ لیا۔#KPKUpdates pic.twitter.com/Yc2TdiqgHM — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 24, 2021



The chief minister, who wore a mask to conceal his identity, stood among the visitors at the license branch and reviewed the arrangements.

Mahmood Khan caught two clerks at the office red-handed while receiving bribes from the visitors and suspended them immediately besides also ordering an inquiry against them.

وزیر اعلیٰ خیبر پختونخوا @IMMahmoodKhan بھیس بدل کر ڈی سی افس پشاور جا پہنچے عام لوگوں میں کھڑے ھوکر لائسنس برانچ میں کلرک کو رشوت لیتے ہوئے رنگے ہاتھوں پکڑ لیا#KPKUpdates pic.twitter.com/FE8F4R9Okl — PTI (@PTIofficial) May 24, 2021



“Negligence, corruption will not be tolerated at any cost,” Mahmood Khan said while announcing that he would continue to pay surprise visits to review the issues faced by the public.

