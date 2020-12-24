KP reports 384 new COVID-19 cases, eight deaths

PESHAWAR: As many as eight more patients of the novel coronavirus died during the past 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, taking the total death toll to 1,585 in the province, ARY News reported on Thursday.

According to the statistics issued by the KP health department, 384 more people tested positive for the COVID-19 overnight, bringing the total number of the cases to 56,544.

However, 611 more patients recuperated from the disease during the past 24 hours in the province.

Earlier on December 14, four new Covid deaths had been reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province in the daily tally as further 338 cases have come to the fore.

With new figures today, the province-wide total people to have died due to novel coronavirus now stands at 1,477, the health department of KP had noted. On the other hand, the overall infection numbers had come at 52,787 throughout the province.

