KP suffers 26 Covid deaths on Eid day, reports 489 fresh cases

PESHAWAR: The Covid daily briefing on Thursday by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) health department noted another 26 deaths in the province in the past 24-hour period with 489 fresh infections emerging in the province, ARY News reported.

The cases today to have recovered from the virus contracted previously are 554, said the health department.

It may be noted that with fresh 489 cases reported in the province today, the total number of active cases has risen to 8,606 in KP according to the daily briefing today. READ: 126 people die, 3,265 more infected with Covid over last 24 hours

Separately today under the national rubric, As many as 3,265 new cases of the coronavirus surfaced across the country over the last 24 hours, pushing the national tally of confirmed infections to 870,703. According to the National Command and Operation Contre (NCOC) data, 126 more people succumbed to the disease during the same period, raising the death toll to 19,336. Also Read: Cases of ‘Black Fungus’ emerge in Pakistan A total of 39,101 samples were tested, out of which 3,265 turned out to be positive, the NCOC said, adding the positivity ratio of new infections was recorded at 8.35%.

