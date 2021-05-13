126 people die, 3,265 more infected with Covid over last 24 hours

ISLAMABAD: As many as 3,265 new cases of the coronavirus surfaced across the country over the last 24 hours, pushing the national tally of confirmed infections to 870,703.

According to the National Command and Operation Contre (NCOC) data, 126 more people succumbed to the disease during the same period, raising the death toll to 19,336.

A total of 39,101 samples were tested, out of which 3,265 turned out to be positive, the NCOC said, adding the positivity ratio of new infections was recorded at 8.35%.

4,623 more people recuperated from the infection, taking the number of recoveries to 776,315. A total of 4,567 patients are said to be in critical care across the country.

Thus far, Punjab has reported 323,314 cases, Sindh 295,483, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 125,914, Islamabad 78,725, Balochistan 23,728, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 18,129 and Gilgit Baltistan 5,410.

The NCOC said a total of 119,338 people were inoculated against Covid-19 over the previous 24 hours. Thus far, 1,966,837 people have vaccinated across the country.

