ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Wednesday allowed citizens aged 40 and above to sign up for Covid-19 vaccination from Sunday (May 16).

Taking to Twitter, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who heads the NCOC, said, “As vaccine supply continues to improve and vaccination capacity gets enhanced in all Federating units, we continue to expand the categories of those who are eligible to get vaccinated.”

“Starting sunday the 16th of May, registration will be open to all 30 years and older citizens.”

On Tuesday, Asad Umar said citizens aged 40 years and above can walk into any vaccination centre from today to get a Covid-19 jab.

“Starting tomorrow the 12th of May all 40 plus who have registered will be able to walk into any vaccination center of their choice and get vaccinated,” he wrote on Twitter.

The NCOC chief said all vaccination centres will remain closed on the first two days of Eidul Fitr.

