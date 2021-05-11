No handshaking or hugs: NCOC issues guidelines for Eid prayers

ISLAMABAD: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) issued on Tuesday health guidelines for Eidul Fitr prayers to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

According to the NCOC, Eid prayers should be offered in open places under Covid-19 protocols. In case prayers are offered indoors, windows and doors of mosques be kept open for adequate ventilation.

In order to avoid crowding, more congregations should be held at the same time.

The NCOC said that Eid sermon should be brief and comprehensive with minors under 15 years of age, elderly citizens and those suffering from some illness be stopped from attending congregational prayers.

It has made mask wearing mandatory for every worshiper who have been advised to bring their own prayer mats.

The NCOC said the places where Eid prayers will be offered should have multiple entry and exit points with effective thermal scanners. Six-feet distance between rows of worshipers be ensured and they should avoid handshaking or hugs after Eid prayers.

It stressed the need for strict enforcement of SOPs to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

