KP dengue fever cases skyrocket to 7039

PESHAWAR: The number of dengue cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa skyrocketed to 7,039 as more people diagnosed with dengue fever today (Wednesday) in the province, ARY News reported.

According to a press release of the Dengue Response Unit issued here, the total number of dengue cases in Peshawar has reached 2,677.

Meanwhile, 178 people have been diagnosed with the dengue virus within a span of 24 hours in Sindh province.

13,800 people have fallen ill due to the disease in the province of Sindh alone during the ongoing year.

Karachi, the metropolis has the biggest number of dengue victims within the province with the current affectees exceeding the figure of 12,500.

Earlier on November 15, dengue fever claimed another life in Karachi, taking the death toll from the mosquito-borne disease to 36, this year so far.

