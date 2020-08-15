Schools only allowed to open for administrative work: KP education minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Education Minister Akbar Ayub Khan has said that private schools were only allowed to open to deal with their administrative matters, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“Parents should inform the government if they are pressurized to send their children to schools”, he said in his reaction over the opening of schools in Swat.

Khan added that only staff of the schools is allowed to come to school to discharge administrative matters and added that strict action would be taken against those schools, found violating the orders of the government.

The minister said that threat of coronavirus still persists and urged the private schools’ administration to cooperate with the government.

Earlier in the day, private schools were reopened after a closure of five months due to coronavirus outbreak in Swat, Khyber Pakhutnkhuwa.

As per details, the management of private schools in Swat reopened their schools, but the attendance remained low. Parents dropped their children to schools.

It may be noted that last week, the Provincial cabinet of KP had endorsed the decisions of NCOC regarding the opening of schools from September 15.

