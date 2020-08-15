Private schools reopen in Swat after closure of five months

SWAT: Despite clear directions from the provincial government, private schools have been reopened after a closure of five months due to coronavirus outbreak in Swat, Khyber Pakhutnkhuwa on Saturday, ARY News reported.

As per details, the management of private schools in Swat have reopened their schools, but the attendance is low. Parents are dropping their children to schools.

The administration has not taken action against the violators yet.

It may be noted that last week, the Provincial cabinet of KP had endorsed the decisions of NCOC regarding the opening of schools from September 15.

Read more: ‘No decision taken for reopening schools from August 15 in Sindh’

In order to ensure the Schools readiness in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, all Educational Institutions within E&SED’s jurisdiction shall be opened for administrative and teaching staff to begin preparations for the implementation of the approved SOP’s for safe schooling of Children with effect from 6th of August 2020 with the following pre-conditions:

The government schools at the level of primary would open with staff strength not exceeding. Private schools that are not imparting online education will be allowed to open with staff including teachers with numbers not exceeding.

Comments

comments