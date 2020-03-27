KP extends closure of tourism places, educational institutions, businesses

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has extended the closures of its tourism spots, educational institutions and government events due to coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported on Friday.

The provincial government stated in a notification released today for extending the closure of educational institutions till May 31, as well as suspended education boards’ examinations due to coronavirus.

Earlier, the authorities had decided to close educational institutions till March 28.

Moreover, all government ceremonies, sports and cultural activities will also remain suspended till April 30, whereas, the authorities have also extended leaves of unnecessary employees in the government’s departments till April 15.

It also read the closure of all tourism places till April 30 while hotels, restaurants, fast food shops will also remain closed till April 10. The government directed to shut beauty parlours and hair saloons till April 7.

General stores, medical stores, grocery shops, tandoor, bakeries are exempted from the restrictions.

The orders will not apply to the shops for daily usage commodities like fruits, vegetables, meat, chicken, milk, auto workshops and petrol pumps.

Earlier on Tuesday, the provincial government had imposed Section 144 for 14 days in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) capital Peshawar in view of the coronavirus cases.

A notification was released for the imposition of Section 144 for banning crowds, public gatherings, religious, political, social and other events in order to stop further spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

The local administration said that the restrictions will be lasted till April 7, whereas, hospitals, clinics, laboratories, pharmaceutical factory and medical stores were exempted.

