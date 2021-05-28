KP government announces reopening schools in five more districts

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to open schools in five more districts after witnessing a decline in the COVID-19 positivity rate, ARY News reported on Friday.

The KP authorities announced to resume academic activities at schools in five more districts from May 31. A notification was issued in this regarding which stated to reopen schools in Bannu, Charsadda, Haripur, Nowshehra and Swabi.

In the districts, the provincial authorities granted permission to open government and private schools and seminaries. Model schools, academies and tuition centres have also been allowed to resume activities.

The educational institutions have been directed to strictly follow the COVID-related standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Read: Balochistan govt changes summer vacations’ plan for schools

Earlier in the month, the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) had allowed the reopening of educational institutions in districts where the Covid-19 positivity ratio is less than 5 per cent.

The NCOC had also allowed provinces to decide on summer vacations.

According to the education calendar for the year 2020-21 issued by the federal government, the summer vacations in educational institutes will be from July 02 to July 31. The new educational session will begin in the federal public educational institutes from August 02.

The examinations in federal institutes will be held during May and June 2021.

Comments

comments