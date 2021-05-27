Balochistan govt changes summer vacations’ plan for schools

QUETTA: Balochistan education department has suspended summer vacations in those areas experiencing cold weather after modifying the schedule of short and long-term holidays, ARY News reported on Thursday.

The education authorities in Balochistan has changed the schedule of short and long duration vacations of schools across the province. Following the decision, the short holidays of school students have been suspended in specific areas that will experience cold weather.

In a notification, the authorities stated that the summer vacations in the said areas will not be observed from August 21 to 31 in schools.

Moreover, the summer vacations were also reduced up to 15 days in those areas having hot weather conditions as the annual holidays will be observed from June 1 to July 31.

Earlier, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) allowed provinces to decide on summer vacations.

After the directives, the Balochistan government has changed its summer vacations’ plan for schools by suspending holidays and reducing 15 days in annual holidays.

On May 21, the Balochistan government had decided to reopen educational institutes in the province except for Quetta following a decision from NCOC after COVID-19 cases witnessed a decline nationwide.

According to a handout issued by the provincial education department, the educational institutes will remain shut in Quetta owing to the NCOC decision recommending closure in areas reporting more than a five per cent positivity ratio.

Moreover, the NCOC had also announced that all SSC and HSSC exams will be held after June 20, while conducting professional and non-professional exams would take place on a case-to-case basis on recommendations from the Ministry of Education.

To ensure a minimize threat of COVID-19 spread in schools, the federal government announced vaccinating teachers.

