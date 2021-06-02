KP government launches online app for exam preparation   

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has launched an online application for the preparation of exams as NCOC gave its nod to hold matric and intermediate exams nationwide, ARY NEWS reported.

The announcement was made by KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Tarakai in a press conference today.

He said that a company named Noon will be responsible for helping students in preparing for their exams. “Initially, the company will provide exam preparation stuff from a limited course outline,” Shahram Tarakai said.

The education minister said that the entire course will be available on the online platform.

Further sharing the government’s plans to improve education facilities in the country, the minister said that they have a target to provide furniture to every school in the province.

It is pertinent to mention here that the federal government on May 24 announced to conduct examinations of all classes and cleared that no student will be promoted to the next class without examinations this year.

The decision was taken in Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) attended by all education ministers.

It was decided in the meeting that Board exams would begin after June 20. Intermediate and Matric exams would be given priority which will start from the third week of June.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on May 19 decided to reopen education centers from May 24.

The National Command Operation Center (NCOC) had announced that educational institutions will open in districts where the coronavirus positivity ratio is less than 5 per cent.

