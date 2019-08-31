PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the government of China to cooperate in different fields.

According to a spokesman of the provincial government, the MoU has been signed between provincial capital Peshawar and Xuzhou, the Capital city of Chinese Province Jiangsu.

Read More: China unveils plan for huge anniversary military parade

Both the provincial capitals will cooperate with each other in areas of economy and trade, agriculture, technology, culture, education, and public health.

The spokesman said the province will also benefit from Xuzhou city expertise in transport and construction of economic zones.

Earlier on August 28, Adviser to the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister on energy and power Hamayatullah Khan on Wednesday said that the province was producing 45,000 barrel of crude oil per day.

Read More: Former AJK PM thanks China, Turkey and Iran for open support on Kashmir issue

Presiding over a meeting in connection with the production capacity of OGDCL in Peshawar, Hamayatullah said that KP was also producing 400 million cubic feet per day (MMcfd) gas and 830 tons liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) on daily basis.

He said that drilling for exploration of oil and gas reserves was underway in 20 blocks across the province.

Comments

comments