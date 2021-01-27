KP govt announces date for local bodies’ elections in province

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has announced the date for holding local bodies (LB) elections in the province after approval from the cabinet, ARY NEWS reported on Wednesday.

According to the details, the provincial cabinet has decided to hold local bodies elections in the province on 15 September 2021. The meeting also approved Local Councils Conduct of Election Rules 2020.

The KP local bodies system completed its tenure during August 2020, and the ECP recently held a meeting to review arrangements for the polls. The commission is bound to hold elections within 120 days after the expiry of LB tenure under Article 140 (A) and Section (4) 219 of the Election Act 2017.

Besides this, the KP cabinet also approved the establishment of a water commission and authority for safeguarding water resources, Rs 1 million compensation for families whose loved ones died in the Khyber Teaching Hospital incident, and a grant for school teachers serving in double shifts.

The meeting also approved Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Probation and Payroll Act 2020 and business rules for the youth development commission.

Read More: Plans for new LG systems in Punjab, KP to materialize: PM Imran Khan

The provincial body also decided to find new avenues of tax collection in the province besides also approving a grant of Rs4.3 billion for expanding gas supply infrastructure in the province.

The cabinet also gave a nod to the registration of 12 separate publishers and printers for publication of the Holy Quran. It was further decided to evolve the board of governors of Qazi Hussain Ahmed Medical Teaching Institute.

The meeting also decided to hold a huddle of the provincial cabinet every Tuesday.

