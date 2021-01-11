KP employees cancel Islamabad protest after successful negotiations with govt

PESHAWAR: The representatives of the provincial government employees’ union on Monday cancelled Islamabad protest after successful negotiations with the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government.

The decision was taken at a negotiation meeting held here under the chairmanship of provincial Minister for Labor and Culture Shaukat Ali Yousafzai.

Labour Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said that provincial cabinet has constituted a committee comprising provincial finance minister Timur Saleem Jhagra, Law Minister, Sultan Muhammad Khan and secretary establishment Motahar Zeb to closely review all the issues of the employees including service structure, pending promotion cases, time scale, allowances and all other matters of the employees and assured to resolve the issues on priority basis.

He said the committee would submit its report to the government within 15-days.

On behalf of the provincial government, Finance and Health Minister Timur Saleem Jhagra, Law Minister Sultan Mohammad Khan and Secretary Establishment Motahar Zeb attended the meeting.

While on behalf of the employees’ association, President All Pakistan Employees Pensioners and Labor Movement Mohammad Aslam Khan, All Pakistan Clerks Association President Sareer Khan and representatives of United Teachers Front, Paramedics Association, Municipal Employees Association, Class-IV Association, Wapda Employees Association and other concerned organizations, including Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were also present.

