KP govt announces to recruit 25,000 new teachers

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government (KP) on Thursday announced to hire 25,000 teachers and introduce a smart school system soon in the province, ARY News reported.

Talking to media here in Peshawar, the KP Education Minister Shahram Tarakai has said that new furniture would be provided to schools in the province with the commence of new academic session.

“Provision of quality education in the province is the top priority of the government. 25,000 teachers to be recruited in order to fulfill the shortage,” he said.

He further said that cameras will be installed inside the examination centres in order to eliminate copy culture. Shahram Tarakai said that the KP govt was also constructing student facilitation centres across the province.

Back in 2019, the Higher Education Commission (HEC) had imposed a ban on recruitments in all universities of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province due to severe financial crisis.

The commission issued copies of the notification to all vice-chancellors (VCs) of the varsities which reasoned the occurrence of the financial crisis.

