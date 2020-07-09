PESHAWAR: After the federal government announced to open education institutions from September 15, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has finalized standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the resumption of educational activities across the province, sources told ARY News on Thursday.

Sources privy to the development said, a weekly schedule has been prepared by the provincial education department for the resumption of primary, middle, matric and intermediate classes.

According to a proposed recommendation, schools will operate in three shifts spanning three hours each under the SOPs, while the availability of clean water, disinfectant spray, sanitizers will be compulsory in schools.

The KP education department said that if the coronavirus situation improves, the educational institutions will reopen in September.

Earlier, All Private Schools Association’s chairperson Tariq Shah said the SOPs have been worked out to safeguard school-goers against the pandemic.

Speaking during ARY News’ morning show Bakhabar Savera today, Tariq Shah said there will be a mechanism in place, defining children’s movement and seating arrangements in schools.

Read More: Educational institutions to reopen on Sept 15, announces Shafqat Mahmood

It must be noted that Federal Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday announced to reopen education institutions from September 15 under strict enforcement of standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Addressing press conference here in Islamabad, the education minister said that the government has decided to resume educational activities from September 15 and provinces have been asked to formulate SOPs for school’s reopening in this regard.

Comments

comments