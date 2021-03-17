KP govt reverts retirement age from 63 to 60 years

PESHAWAR: The Government of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reversed its decision of increasing the retirement age by three years in view of increasing pension liabilities.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the provincial cabinet in Peshawar with Chief Minister Mahmood Khan in the chair.

Also Read: SC annuls high court’s verdict against retirement age increase in KP

Later, briefing media men about cabinet decisions, Special Assistant to Chief Minister on Information Kamran Khan Bangash said in future, all recruitments will be made through provincial testing agency ETEA.

He said the cabinet directed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Public Service Commission to establish new zones within one month.

Also Read: No plan to reduce retirement age of govt employees: PM’s aide

The special assistant said the cabinet approved Rs100 rupees for promotion of science and technology. He said Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has directed the food department to finalise Ramzan Package.

Finance Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra said the government is working on pension reforms to facilitate the retired government employees.

Comments

comments