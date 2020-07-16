No plan to reduce retirement age of govt employees: PM’s aide

ISLAMABAD: Strongly refuting the reports that the government has reduced the retirement age of public sector employees to 55 years, Special Assistant to PM on Establishment Shehzad Arbab on Thursday said that no such proposal was discussed at any level in the government, ARY News reported.

In a statement, Shehzad Arbab denied the rumours circulating on social media regarding the retirement age of the government employees. He said that the government has no plan to reduce the retirement age of the employees.

He also dismissed rumours that the government was mulling to change the pension rules.

Read More: PHC declares KP’s extension in employees’ retirement age as void

Earlier on February 19, a bench of the Peshawar High Court had declared the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government’s decision on extension in retirement age of government employees as void.

The provincial government had extended the retirement age of its employees from 60 years to 63 years in a cabinet decision, which had later passed as a bill in the provincial legislature.

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly had passed an amendment bill in July last year to increase the retirement age of employees from 60 years to 63 years.

Comments

comments