KP govt reduces school hours, suspends morning assembly

PESHAWAR: Keeping in view rising number of new COVID-19 cases, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government on Monday reduced the school hours, ARY News reported.

According to the details, the provincial government has suspended morning assembly and break in all the educational institutions.

As per the rescheduled time table, educational activities will be carried out from 8:10 am to 1:30 pm in middle and higher secondary schools while primary classes will start at 8:30 am and the section will close at 12:30. However, on Friday, there will be only five periods.

Meanwhile, the provincial government imposed a ban on involving students in protocol of VIPS. Heads of primary, middle and higher secondary schools have been directed not to involve students in protocol of VIPs entering in the educational institutions.

“Students are coming to schools for getting education and top priority must be given to educate them,” read a letter issued by the directorate of elementary and secondary education.

“Students should not be used for receiving guests and giving protocol to them in future.”

Read More: Students, school staff to undergo COVID-19 tests in KP

Earlier on September 5, the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elementary and secondary education department had decided to conduct random coronavirus tests of students and school staff prior to the reopening of schools.

As per details, the provincial government had informed the administration of all schools about the decision.

Comments

comments