Students, school staff to undergo COVID-19 tests in KP

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa elementary and secondary education department has decided to conduct random coronavirus tests of students and school staff prior to the reopening of schools, ARY News reported.

As per details, the provincial government has informed the administration of all schools about the decision.

The declaration issued by the education department stated that the health department teams will visit various govt and private schools for coronavirus test samples. The education department has directed heads of schools to cooperate with health department teams.

“Teachers will undergo COVID-19 tests before the opening of schools, while the coronavirus tests of students would be taken after reopening of educational institutions on September 15,” according to a declaration.

On Aug 21, Shafqat Mahmood had said a final decision to reopen schools that were closed in March to prevent the spread of coronavirus would be taken at an interprovincial education ministers’ conference on Sept 7.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the Ministry of Health will devise standard operating procedures (SOPs) for educational institutions to follow to prevent the spread of the virus. Schools will reopen from Sept 15 given that the coronavirus situation improves, he added.

