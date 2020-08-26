Punjab teachers to undergo coronavirus tests before schools reopening

LAHORE: Punjab Education Minister Murad Ras said on Wednesday all teachers in Punjab will have to undergo COVID-19 tests prior to the reopening of schools on September 15, ARY News reported.

The Punjab education minister, in a statement, said that all coronavirus test has been made mandatory for teachers and all teachers will have to undergo swab tests on their own as the provincial government will not conduct COVID-19 tests at the official level.

“Coronavirus test has been made mandatory for all teachers in Punjab. No teacher would be allowed to enter the school without coronavirus test,” he added.

He further said all students have to wear a facemask and no one would be allowed to enter school without facemasks. “Students will have to purchase masks at their own expense as the government will not provide them.”

On August 21, Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood said a final decision to reopen schools that were closed in March to prevent the spread of coronavirus would be taken at an interprovincial education ministers’ conference on Sept 7.

Speaking at a press conference, he said the Ministry of Health will devise standard operating procedures (SOPs) for educational institutions to follow to prevent the spread of the virus.

Schools will reopen from Sept 15 given that the coronavirus situation improves, he added.

