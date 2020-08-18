Coronavirus SOPs issued for schools in KP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) education ministry has issued standard operating procedures (SOPs) to be adopted by schools in the province during the academic session- that is most likely to resume from September 15- for the safety of students from coronavirus pandemic, ARY NEWS reported.

According to the SOPs, all schools are directed to make arrangements for checking the temperature of students at the entrance gate.

Students showing fever symptom will not be allowed to enter the school premises, it said adding that any student who shows other coronavirus symptoms will be granted a seven-day leave.

Further, in case of any student testing positive for coronavirus, the entire class will be sent on a 14-day leave.

Wearing masks and maintaining social distancing during the academic activities will be mandatory for all students and teachers, the guideline said.

The educational institutes shall avoid arranging an assembly session and any other sort of gatherings.

The students will be asked to refrain from having a meal in the same utensil and they will be urged to bring their separate lunch boxes from their homes.

It is pertinent to mention here that the provincial cabinet of KP had endorsed the decisions of NCOC regarding the opening of schools from September 15.

On August 15, KP Education Minister Akbar Ayub Khan said that private educational institutes were only allowed to open to deal with their administrative matters.

“Parents should inform the government if they are pressurized to send their children to schools”, he said in his reaction over the opening of schools in Swat.

Khan added that only staff of the schools is allowed to come to school to discharge administrative matters and added that strict action would be taken against those schools, found violating the orders of the government.

