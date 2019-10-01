KP govt changes school timings due to heatwave spell

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) authorities have decided to change timings of the government schools following the latest spell of heatwave across the province, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

Classes will be started from 7:30 am till 1:30 following the heatwave, whereas, the schedule will be changed to 8:15 am till 2:30 during the winter season.

According to the notification, seven periods will be held in primary schools, eight in higher education centres and six for intermediate students.

Earlier in January last year, the Sindh government had taken some crucial decisions including changing the schedule of vacations and examinations and daily timing of educational institutes in order to bring reforms in the education sector.

It had been decided that summer vacations will be observed in May and June.

Daily school classes would be held from 8:30 am to 2:00 pm now and teachers to be bound to stay at schools until 3:00 pm. Moreover, final examinations will be held between March 20 and April 30, the forum decided.

The meeting had decided that no question would be included in annual exams from textbooks and students would be given questions requiring answers based on critical analysis.

“Examinations will be held in open grounds and not in classrooms, for which the security forces’ help would be required,” the forum decided.

Apart from Eid and Ashura holidays, events would be organised at schools to observe the public holidays which include Kashmir Day (Feb 5), Pakistan Day (Mar 23), Independence Day (Aug 14), Shah Abdul Latif Bhitai Urs (Safar 14), Eid Milad-un-Nabi (SAWW) (Rabbiul Awal 11) and Quaid-e-Azam Day (Sep 11).

Comments

comments