KP govt spokesman hints at provincial cabinet reshuffle

PESHAWAR: Spokesman for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government Ajmal Wazir on Sunday said that there are chances of a reshuffle in the provincial cabinet, ARY NEWS reported.

Wazir, who is also an adviser to chief minister KP on merged districts said that the prime minister was taking a keen interest in the development of erstwhile FATA areas and provision of Sehat Insaf card facility and working of other provincial administrative institutions are extended to the tribal areas.

“The government will be providing interest-free loans upto one billion rupees to tribal people for generating economic activity in the area,” he said.

Speaking over the Peshawar Bus Rapid Transport (BRT) project, the spokesman welcomed probe into the project and lamented the opposition for raising an unnecessary hue and cry over it.

He explained that the transport project does not comprise of a single route and is linked with several other roads in the provincial capital of the province.

He said that if Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto is speaking on corruption then it is doomsday.

Read More: No person be left out without shelter amid cold wave, PM tells Punjab, KP CMs

“The PPP led Sindh government has ruined the province and children are dying in Thar area owing to malnutrition,” Wazir said and further blamed that the Sindh government had not lent any support for implementation on National Action Plan (NAP).

He said that the PTI is very clear on the corruption-related matters as its leader Imran Khan has announced not to compromise on corrupt practices at any cost.

