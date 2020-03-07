KP govt announces to promote tribal culture at int’l level

PESHAWAR: Kyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) government has decided to send cultural delegations of the province on domestic and international tours aimed at promoting the tribal culture, ARY NEWS reported.

Announcing the decision, provincial Culture Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said that the tribal areas have a unique history and culture. “Their culture depicts peace, love and affection,” he said adding that they would plan to hold cultural programmes in tribal areas.

He said that the government plans to establish cultural centres in each tribal district. The minister also lauded the role of tribal artists in reviving the culture of the region.

Yesterday, Prime Minister Imran Khan said that highlighting “Pakistaniat” as well as promoting and safeguarding our society’s culture, values and traditions is the government’s foremost priority.

He was presiding over a meeting on revival of the Pakistani film industry in Islamabad today, according to the PM Office.

Special Assistant to the PM on Information and Broadcasting Firdous Ashiq Awan, Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Abbas Bukhari, information secretary Akbar Hussain Durrani and other officials were in attendance in the meeting.

Addressing the participants, the prime minister further said the government fully support every effort to project a positive image of the country.

Over the course of the meeting, the premier was briefed on various proposals to promote the film industry and cinema in Pakistan.

