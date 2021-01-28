KP reports 253 new Covid infections with 9 new deaths

PESHAWAR: About nine new Covid deaths reported on Thursday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in the daily tally as 253 new infections were found, the health department confirmed in its briefing, ARY News reported.

With new deaths, the total Covid fatalities since the viral outbreak of COVID-19, the provincial department said, is 1,879.

The total number of new cases of infection in the past 24 hours for the province was 253, said the health department, adding that currently, active cases across the province stand at 2,921

READ: Corona test positivity ratio in country stands at 4.68pc: NCOC

Separately to have been reported earlier today, the COVID-19 tests positivity ratio in the country stands at 4.68pc, as the number of critically ill patients reached to 2,147.

The highest test positivity rate of Covid-19 cases was recorded in Karachi at 13.18 percent in the past 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated today.

Province-wise, Sindh recorded Covid-19 positivity ratio at 7.97pc, Azad Jammu and Kashmir 13.78pc, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 3.38pc, Balochistan 3.99pc, Punjab 3.85pc, Islamabad 1.8pc and Gilgit-Baltistan 0.94pc.

The second highest positivity ratio was witnessed in Mirpur Azad Kashmir, which is 11.11pc, while 7.32pc in Peshawar, according to the NCOC statement.

