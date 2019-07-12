Providing better health facilities to people our top priority: KP Health Minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Health Minister Hisham Inamullah Khan today in the provincial assembly said that the government was squarely focused on provision of better health facilities to the residents of the province, ARY News reported.

Responding to a question he said that six million families of the province will be provided free health facilities through Sehat Insaf Card.

Speaking on a point of order, Provincial Information Minister Shaukat Yousafzai said Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) project will solve traffic problems in Peshawar on permanent basis.

Earlier, leader of the Opposition in the house Akram Khan Durrani criticized delay in completion of BRT project.

The House will now meet again on Monday at 10 am.

Earlier on July 8 four new cases of polio surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Balochistan provinces on Monday, taking the total number of cases in 2019, from across the country, to 41 so far.

According to the KP Emergency Operations Centre (EOC), the polio virus was found in a 12-month-old girl from Jani Khel area of Bannu and the other case was reported from Fatah Khel area in a 30-month-old boy.

The number of polio cases detected in Bannu this year has risen to 16.

