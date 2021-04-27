KP health minister booked for flouting COVID-related SOPs

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Health Minister Taimur Saleem Jhagra has been booked over violation of coronavirus-related standard operating procedures (SOPs), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per details, the health minister hosted an iftar dinner for the party workers at a restaurant in Peshawar and openly violated the COVID-related SOPs, Social distancing was also neglected in the Iftar party.

The cases were registered against Taimur Saleem Jhagra, restaurant manager and its owner for flouting the SOPs on the complaint of Assistant Commissioner Adil Ayub.

The district administration said nobody is above the law and every violation will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

Pakistan Army’s troops patrolled Peshawar roads along with police and district officials to ensure enforcement of corona SOPs.

The officials sealed over 100 shops and detained more than 300 persons including shopkeepers on violation of the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The officials conducted raids in Saddar, University Road, Hayatabad, Kohat Road and Charsadda Road in Peshawar over breach of the Covid-19 precautionary measures.

