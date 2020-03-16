PESHAWAR: Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan on Monday announced a 60-day remission in sentences of inmates across the provincial prisons as first 15 cases of the coronavirus are detected in the province today, ARY NEWS reported.

He said that they would give a special relief to the inmates across the province as the virus is declared pandemic across the globe and many cases of it are reported within the country.

A majority of inmates will be freed from the provincial prisons after implementation of the order, said Mahmood Khan.

It is pertinent to mention here that Health Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Taimur Jhagra on Monday announced that around 15 people have tested positive for coronavirus in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), the first patients to have been reported from the province for contracting the virus.

Around 19 people underwent the test of which 15 of them have turned out to be carrying the virus, he said in a post on micro-blogging site. “All of them have returned after spending time at a quarantine facility at Taftan border.”

Earlier on March 14, the Government of Sindh has announced 60 days’ remission in sentences of prisoners.

Read More: Coronavirus: SHC directs to conduct screening on inmates, prison staff across Sindh

Inspector General of Sindh Prisons announced to award special remission for 60 days to the convicted prisoners in jails of the province due to prevailing situation of coronavirus in the country.

The IG Prisons Sindh exercising his powers under Pakistan Prisons Rule awarded the remission. The remission will not be applied to those convicted for espionage, anti-state activities, subversion, terrorism, honour killing, NAB and Foreigner Act, 1946, the order said.

