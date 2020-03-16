KARACHI: Chief Justice Sindh High Court (SHC) has directed the provincial authorities to conduct screening on inmates and prison staff for coronavirus as virus tally crossed 100 on Monday in the country, ARY NEWS reported.

According to sources, the apex court of the province directed chief secretary Sindh to establish a rapid response force and conduct a screening process in the province-wide prisons on immediate basis.

“At least four temperature guns should be provided to each prison for the screening purpose,” said the chief justice.

The top judge also directed the doctors appointed at the prisons to conduct screening of the inmates on a regular basis. ” The health and home secretaries should finalize arrangements to deal with the matter on a priority basis,” he said.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Monday confirmed 11 more new coronavirus cases in Sindh, taking Pakistan’s toll to 106, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Karachi on Monday, Murad Ali Shah said that so far 88 people have been tested positive for COVID-19 across the province. He said that there was no need to panic as things are under control.

Read More: No immediate need to lockdown cities, says Zafar Mirza as coronavirus threat looms large

“Cases reported in Sukkur are those which were shifted to Sukkur from Taftan. All these patients had travelled to Iran and were kept in Taftan,” said Murad Ali Shah.

He said that none of the cases from China was reported in Pakistan. He further said that 393 tests have been conducted so far and out of them, 27 were tested positive.

Comments

comments