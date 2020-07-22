PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Minister Akbar Ayub on Wednesday announced results of the matric exams, promoting students on the basis of their ninth-grade results, ARY News reported.

According to the controller examination, all 73,833 matric students have passed the examination

Those who have passed examination include 29,000 matric students from government schools and 35,000 students of private schools, according to a statement.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa (K-P) Education Minister Akbar Ayub Khan announced results in a special ceremony held at the Peshawar Board of Intermediate and Higher Secondary School.

All results have been announced online and no result book was published this time due to the novel coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

Meanwhile, results for higher secondary school (intermediate) exams will be made public on July 28.

The K-P government had on Monday had directed the education department to swiftly prepare and announce matric and intermediate results.

On Monday, the Federal Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (FBISE) had announced results of the matric exams, promoting students on the basis of their ninth-grade results.

The female students once again secured top position in the matric exams of the federal board with Manahil Aman from Army Public School (APS) and Nisha Yaqoob of the Model College secured the top position with 1097 marks.

Fahim Abbas and Zartasha Abbasi secured the second position with 1096 marks. 11 candidates were declared successful on the third position with 1095 marks.

