KP announces new dates for matric, inter examinations

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai announced on Wednesday that the examinations of classes matric and inter will begin from July 12 in the province, ARY News reported.

The announcement came after the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) with the Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood in the chair announced the commencement of board exams after July 10.

1/2 بین الصوبائی وزرا کانفرنس میں میٹرک اور انٹرمیڈیٹ کےامتحانات 12 جولائی سے لینے کا فیصلہ کیا گیا ہے۔امتحانات صرف الیکٹیو مضامین کے ہوں گے۔میٹرک اور انٹرمیڈیٹ دونوں میں کوئی پریکٹیکل امتحان نہیں ہو گا۔گریڈ 10 اور 12 کے پرچے ختم ہونے کے بعد گریڈ 9 ، 11 کےامتحانات شروع ہوں گے pic.twitter.com/sMqXHcJG54 — Shahram Khan Tarakai (@ShahramKTarakai) June 2, 2021

The minister further said the exams of classes 9 and 11 will begin in the second phase, after the conclusion of exams of classes matric and inter.

2/2 طلباء کو بہت جلد ڈیٹ شیٹ فراہم کیا جائے گا۔ امتحانات کی تیاری کے لیے لیے کل 3 جون سے گریڈ 9 اور گریٹ 11 کے لئے پورے صوبے کے سکول کھولے جارہے ہیں۔ — Shahram Khan Tarakai (@ShahramKTarakai) June 2, 2021

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Wednesday that matric and intermediate exams would begin after July 10 across the country.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in today’s Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) the education minister Shafqat Mahmood once again cleared that no student will be promoted to the next class without examinations this year.

“Exams for students of classes nine and 10 would be held only for mathematics and elective subjects this year,” he said and added that exams for students of classes 11 and 12 would be held for elective subjects only.

