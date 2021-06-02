Web Analytics
KP announces new dates for matric, inter examinations

Matric inter exams KP

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Shahram Khan Tarakai announced on Wednesday that the examinations of classes matric and inter will begin from July 12 in the province, ARY News reported.

The announcement came after the Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) with the Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mehmood in the chair announced the commencement of board exams after July 10.

The minister further said the exams of classes 9 and 11 will begin in the second phase, after the conclusion of exams of classes matric and inter.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood announced on Wednesday that matric and intermediate exams would begin after July 10 across the country.

Briefing media about the decisions taken in today’s Inter-Provincial Education Ministers Conference (IPEMC) the education minister Shafqat Mahmood once again cleared that no student will be promoted to the next class without examinations this year.

Exams for students of classes nine and 10 would be held only for mathematics and elective subjects this year,” he said and added that exams for students of classes 11 and 12 would be held for elective subjects only.

