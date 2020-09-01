Two die, six injured in rain-related incidents in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR: Two children were died and six others received injuries during latest spell of monsoon rains across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP), ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to statistics issued by the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), two children lost their lives in Shangla in rain-related incidents. Seven houses were partially damaged.

The local administrations have been asked to compile data of the losses due to recent monsoon spell in the province.

The PDMA further stated that efforts underway to reopen block roads due to landsliding. The authority is in contact with all district administrations and the PDMA’s emergency operation centre is also fully functional, it added.

Heavy rains continue to lash parts of KP, triggering flash floods in several areas of the province.

It is to mention here that nine people, including two children, died in three separate incidents caused by recent rains in Punjab.

At least 21 people have been killed in rain-related incidents in Karachi during the fresh spell of monsoon that started on Thursday and broke a 90-year-old, playing havoc with the city’s ill-maintained infrastructure.

