KP reports another 27 Covid deaths, 624 fresh infections

The Covid daily briefing on Sunday by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) health department noted 27 more deaths in the province in the past 24-hour period with 624 fresh infections emerging in the province, ARY News reported.

The cases today take the death toll of KP, due to Covid, to 3,615 since the viral outbreak, said the health department.

It may be noted that with fresh 787 cases reported in the province today, the total number of cases has risen to 124,484 in KP according to the daily briefing today. READ ALSO: Foreign tourists exempted from Covid-related restrictions in KP Separately from the province, The KP government exempted foreign tourists from the novel coronavirus-related restrictions across the province. According to a notification issued by the Tourism Department of KP, foreign tourists and their groups have been exempted from COVID-19 related restrictions and other standard operating procedures (SOPs). Earlier today, Federal Minister for Planning and Development Asad Umar had said that the federal government was planning to introduce new tourist points in Gilgit Baltistan to promote Tourism.

